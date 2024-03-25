Hindu Community Celebrates Holi Festival With Fervour Across Northern Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 08:13 PM
The Hindu community of Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Shikarpur and Larkana celebrated the annual religious festival of Holi on second day (Monday)
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Hindu community of Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Shikarpur and Larkana celebrated the annual religious festival of Holi on second day (Monday).
Community members sprayed colours on each other. Holi is regarded as the beginning of spring season. Colourful events were held in different localities of Sukkur region and temples of the Hindu community, where children and women also participated with warmth and religious devotion in the day-long proceedings.
Special ceremonies were held at Sadhu Bela Temple, situated on the Indus River, Liaquat Chowk Temple, Sukkur and Balmiki Sabha Temple of Saddar Mohallah Shikarpur, Station Road, Khairpur, Pakistan Chowk, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Mirpur Mathelo and other areas.
Students at the Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College (GMMC), Sukkur, and other educational institutions also celebrated Holi by spraying multiple colours. Muslim students and teachers also celebrated the event.
Sukkur's Mukhi Aishwarlal said the object of Holi is to celebrate the Spring season after winter.
He said on the mega event, they pray in the temples for prosperity of Sindh and Pakistan.
He said multiple colours like green, red, purple, yellow and others are signs of peace, love, prosperity, development. He said the community people send gifts of flowers, sweets to the Muslims, which is duly reciprocated.
There were tight security measures at temples and in the city for the occasion. Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), Larkana Campus, marked the spring festival of Holi.
Students throw colour powders at each other. A large number of students and faculty members participated in the event and celebrated and welcomed the spring season. Other features were music and dancing.
Organiser of the event. Principal Mr Soomro, told journalists that the objective of arranging such events was to promote interfaith harmony and extending social ties. SZABIST students had also celebrated Basant Mela to welcome the spring season on Monday in front of the Campus premises.
Recent Stories
Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz
Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday
Global stock markets fluctuate as geopolitics, inflation concerns rise
National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region
PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor
PM, German ambassador discuss ties
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM
BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award
11 profiteers arrested during crackdown
Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ r ..
CM greets Hindu community on Holi
Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz2 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday2 minutes ago
-
National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region5 minutes ago
-
PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor5 minutes ago
-
PM, German ambassador discuss ties5 minutes ago
-
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM5 minutes ago
-
BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award5 minutes ago
-
11 profiteers arrested during crackdown14 minutes ago
-
Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ released14 minutes ago
-
CM greets Hindu community on Holi3 minutes ago
-
Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly3 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool vows to play proactive role for improving education in Sindh3 minutes ago