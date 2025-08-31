Historic Kalash marriage bill gets approval from Cabinet Committee on Legislation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet Committee on Legislation has approved the draft of the historic Kalash Marriage Bill, clearing its path to be presented before the Provincial Assembly for ratification and enactment into law.

“After approval from Cabinet Committee on Legislation, the Kalash Marriage bill is now poised for presentation in the upcoming meeting of provincial cabinet for tabling in KP Assembly for voting,” disclosed Qamar Naseem, Programme Manager, Blue Viens and co-drafter of the legal document.

This initiative represents a significant step toward acknowledging and safeguarding the rights of Pakistan’s indigenous peoples, he commented.

Qamar Naseem appreciated government for its commitment and cooperation in moving forward of this historic legislation.

He also thanked Wazirzada, Focal Person to the Chief Minister of KP on Minority Issues, National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), Local Government Department and all those who provided their support in drafting of the bill and its passage from different government offices.

Qamar observed that this landmark legislation will provide the Kalash community with indispensable legal protection and a formal registration system for their marriages, respecting their cultural and religious identity.

“It is not only a legal reform but also a recognition of their fundamental rights,” he added.

For generations, the Kalash people have lived in the valleys of Bumburet, Rumbur, and Birir in Chitral, maintaining their distinct identity through unique religious beliefs, festivals, rituals, and traditions.

Despite their rich heritage and global recognition, the community has long been deprived of a formal legal framework to protect its social and cultural rights.

Marriage registration has been one of the most pressing gaps, with Kalash couples lacking a system to officially record their unions, resulting in legal and social complications.

The Kalash Marriage Bill addresses this historic omission. It introduces a legal mechanism for the registration of marriages in accordance with Kalash religious values and customary practices, thereby ensuring both cultural preservation and legal recognition.

The progress of the Kalash Marriage Bill marks a turning point for the Kalash people, setting the stage for their cultural traditions to be formally respected and legally recognized within Pakistan’s legislative framework, he remarked.