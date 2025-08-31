Historic Kalash Marriage Bill Gets Approval From Cabinet Committee On Legislation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2025 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet Committee on Legislation has approved the draft of the historic Kalash Marriage Bill, clearing its path to be presented before the Provincial Assembly for ratification and enactment into law.
“After approval from Cabinet Committee on Legislation, the Kalash Marriage bill is now poised for presentation in the upcoming meeting of provincial cabinet for tabling in KP Assembly for voting,” disclosed Qamar Naseem, Programme Manager, Blue Viens and co-drafter of the legal document.
This initiative represents a significant step toward acknowledging and safeguarding the rights of Pakistan’s indigenous peoples, he commented.
Qamar Naseem appreciated government for its commitment and cooperation in moving forward of this historic legislation.
He also thanked Wazirzada, Focal Person to the Chief Minister of KP on Minority Issues, National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), Local Government Department and all those who provided their support in drafting of the bill and its passage from different government offices.
Qamar observed that this landmark legislation will provide the Kalash community with indispensable legal protection and a formal registration system for their marriages, respecting their cultural and religious identity.
“It is not only a legal reform but also a recognition of their fundamental rights,” he added.
For generations, the Kalash people have lived in the valleys of Bumburet, Rumbur, and Birir in Chitral, maintaining their distinct identity through unique religious beliefs, festivals, rituals, and traditions.
Despite their rich heritage and global recognition, the community has long been deprived of a formal legal framework to protect its social and cultural rights.
Marriage registration has been one of the most pressing gaps, with Kalash couples lacking a system to officially record their unions, resulting in legal and social complications.
The Kalash Marriage Bill addresses this historic omission. It introduces a legal mechanism for the registration of marriages in accordance with Kalash religious values and customary practices, thereby ensuring both cultural preservation and legal recognition.
The progress of the Kalash Marriage Bill marks a turning point for the Kalash people, setting the stage for their cultural traditions to be formally respected and legally recognized within Pakistan’s legislative framework, he remarked.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Historic Kalash marriage bill gets approval from Cabinet Committee on Legislation1 minute ago
-
CM Sindh reviews preparations for potential super flood1 minute ago
-
Baitul Maal MD reaffirms commitment to merit, transparency1 minute ago
-
DC visits Head Muhammad Wala, inspects flood related arrangements11 minutes ago
-
Drowned by delay: Pakistan’s flood catastrophes expose global climate injustice, broken promises11 minutes ago
-
Portable fans gain popularity among youth in Capital11 minutes ago
-
Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), Seerat curriculum vital for youth guidance, national unity; Sardar Yousaf21 minutes ago
-
PEC launches “One Person, One Tree” plantation drive21 minutes ago
-
Four day anti-polio drive in Rawalpindi district from Monday21 minutes ago
-
ICT Police seal illegal spas, sheesha cafés in Civic Center raid; nearly 70 men, women held21 minutes ago
-
Federal Govt reconstitutes NDRMF Board21 minutes ago
-
ICT Police constable martyred, colleague injured in Humak car accident21 minutes ago