Historical places attract people ahead of I-Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The people especially youth in the provincial capital have started visiting the historical buildings in the provincial capital ahead of the Independence Day (August 14).

The historical places including Minar-e-Pakistan, Madar-i-Millat Park, and Bab-e-Pakistan also attracted the people while the youth also took keen interest at Lahore Museum, Aiwan e Quaid-e-Azam and Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan to see portraits of heroes of Pakistan Movement.

Nazaria Pakistan Trust (NPT) has also set up special stalls at Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan and Aiwan-e-Quaid-e-Azam to celebrate Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm.

Independence Day related items including national flags, buntings, badges, posters, stickers, candles and others were placed at the stalls to attract the attention of the people.

The people were enthusiastically visiting these stalls to decorate their homes on the Day.

A flag hoisting ceremony would be held on August 14 at Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan and Aiwan-e-Quaid-e-Azam in which a large number of gold medalist workers of the Pakistan Movement would participate.

The NPT has also got published a book regarding the struggle and sacrifices of Muslims in freedom movement. On the Independence Day, national anthem would be played during the flag hoisting ceremony while the students would sing national songs for the guests of the ceremony.

However, efforts were also being made to arrange lectures and programs on Independence Day in Aiwan-e-Karkunan Tehreek-e-Pakistan to pay respect to heroes of freedom movement.