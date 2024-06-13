HITEC University Showcases Innovative Student Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 11:50 AM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) HITEC (Heavy Industries Taxila education City) University held its 10th Open House on Thursday, showcasing the impressive final-year projects of students from various engineering disciplines.
The event was graced by the presence of the Chief Guest, Professor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, the Executive Director of the Higher Education Commission.
The Open House and Job Fair featured a total of 150 Final Year Design Projects (FYDPs) across different engineering fields.
This included 44 projects from the Mechanical Engineering department, covering areas such as robotics, automotive, defense systems, human aid systems and solar technology.
The Electrical Engineering department presented 18 projects focused on the efficient integration of renewable energy into power systems.
The Software Engineering and Computer Science departments exhibited 64 projects emphasizing robotics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, surveillance systems and human aid systems.
The Civil Engineering department showcased 14 projects related to construction technologies and the Computer Engineering department presented 10 projects centered on artificial intelligence and the internet of Things (IoT).
In his address, Professor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum underscored the importance of academia-industry linkages, highlighting the invaluable opportunities HITEC University students have through its close ties with Heavy Industries Taxila.
He praised the accomplishments of Pakistani students on the international stage, attributing their success to their hard work, talent, and dedication.
Encouraging the students, he urged them to prepare not only for the local job market but also for global opportunities.
He expressed his belief that Pakistan's future lies in the hands of its youth and called on the graduates to contribute to the country's prosperity by being innovative and proactive in their respective fields.
APP/ajq/378
