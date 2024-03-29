Open Menu

Home Minister For Tightening Security Of Mosques, Important Buildings

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Home Minister for tightening security of mosques, important buildings

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Friday ordered to ensure tight security of mosques, Imambarghas, public private and other important buildings in the holy month of Ramazan.

He directed that the solid security measures should be ensured in mosques, Imambargahs and other open places.

The Minister said that vigilant security steps be made possible for the protection of the citizens on the occasion of all Friday prayer gatherings.

He said that all sensitive and important public places, government and private important buildings be put on high security alert.

He also directed for sweeping and clearing of all important places by bomb disposal squad.

Related Topics

Sindh Alert Prayer All Government

Recent Stories

PM makes two more appointments in his team

PM makes two more appointments in his team

40 minutes ago
 Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

1 hour ago
 Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

2 hours ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

2 hours ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

15 hours ago
 CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

15 hours ago
 Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emergi ..

Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market

15 hours ago
 High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner r ..

High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception

15 hours ago
 NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power ..

NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan