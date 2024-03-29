Home Minister For Tightening Security Of Mosques, Important Buildings
Published March 29, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Friday ordered to ensure tight security of mosques, Imambarghas, public private and other important buildings in the holy month of Ramazan.
He directed that the solid security measures should be ensured in mosques, Imambargahs and other open places.
The Minister said that vigilant security steps be made possible for the protection of the citizens on the occasion of all Friday prayer gatherings.
He said that all sensitive and important public places, government and private important buildings be put on high security alert.
He also directed for sweeping and clearing of all important places by bomb disposal squad.
