Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during next 24 hours.
However, very hot weather in upper districts with chances of dust raising/ gusty winds during evening/night was also forecast.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
