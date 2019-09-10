Hot weather expected across province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Metrological Department Tuesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

It was said that rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places of upper divisions including Buner, Swat and Shangla.

During the past 24 hours, weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the province. The maximum temperature recorded during last 24 hours in main cities of the province was Peshawar 33C, DI Khan 36, Bannu 34, Chitral 31, Kalam 26, Malamjaba 21, and Balakot 32.