House Gutted

Published September 14, 2025

House gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) A fire broke out on the second floor of a house located on Millat Road in Kamboh Colony, reducing valuable household items to ashes, Rescue 1122 officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the fire was caused by a short circuit and quickly spread throughout the area, engulfing furniture and other precious belongings.

Upon receiving the emergency call, Rescue 1122 firefighters promptly reached the scene and managed to bring the fire under control after intense efforts.

Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in the incident. Authorities have urged citizens to ensure proper electrical safety measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

