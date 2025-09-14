Residents suffer as Gori Town roads deteriorate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The residents of Gori Town are facing immense difficulties due to the deplorable condition of the roads in their locality. Despite numerous requests to the concerned authorities, the roads continue to deteriorate, causing inconvenience, damage to vehicles, and safety concerns.

The roads in Gori Town are riddled with potholes, cracks, and uneven surfaces, making navigation a daunting task. Locals have reported frequent accidents and near-misses, particularly during rainy seasons when the roads become slippery and visibility is reduced.

The poor state of the roads is also affecting the local economy, as traders and businesses struggle to transport goods and services efficiently.

Residents have repeatedly reached out to the authorities, requesting immediate action to repair the roads. However, their pleas have fallen on deaf ears, leaving them frustrated and helpless.

A local resident Muhammad Pervaiz said "We need better roads to ensure our safety and facilitate economic growth as it's disheartening to see our requests being ignored, and we were forced to navigate treacherous roads daily.". He said the roads in Gori Town are a nightmare adding that they were tired of navigating through potholes and uneven surfaces.

He said residents request from the authorities for the maintenance of poor state of the roads and the lack of response to their concerns.

"We are fed up with the authorities' lack of response to our concerns as we need better roads for our safety and convenience",he stated.

A commuter Wasi Ahmed said the poor road conditions are causing frequent accidents and damage to their vehicles. He said the lack of maintenance and repair work on these roads has led to severe traffic congestion, especially during peak hours. He said the poor road conditions caused a 2-hour delay in his commute home.

He added that commuters are forced to navigate through hazardous roads, which can cause damage to their vehicles and lead to financial losses.

He said the residents of Gori Town are eagerly awaiting a positive response from the authorities and a solution to their long-standing problem.

The residents are urging the authorities to take immediate action to address this issue and provide relief to the community.

The authorities must prioritize road maintenance and repair to alleviate the suffering of the residents and promote economic development in the area.

By doing so, they can ensure the safety and well-being of the residents, improve traffic flow, and enhance the overall quality of life in Gori Town.

395