Minor Missing Case: Body Recovered From Drain In Khanna Jurisdiction, ICT Police
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police recovered the body of a minor in the jurisdiction of Khanna police station.
An official told APP on Sunday that the deceased was identified as Hamza, son of Siraj Khan, resident of Bilal Town, Khanna Pul, Street No. 8, House No. 117, Islamabad. On September 13, 2025, he had gone out around noon to play and bathe but did not return home. His family subsequently lodged a missing report at Khanna police station. Today, his body was found in the nearby drain.
He said the child used to bathe regularly in the drain, which was located very close to his house.
Station House Officer (SHO) Khanna, Umar Hayat, told APP that repeated awareness messages had been issued through various channels, warning residents not to bathe in drains due to rising water levels and flood-like conditions. He expressed deep sorrow over the death of the child and said the case was under investigation to examine all possible aspects.
The SHO Aamir also appealed to the public to strictly avoid bathing in drains or flood channels, stressing that such practices were highly dangerous, especially during high flow conditions.
