Open Menu

Minor Missing Case: Body Recovered From Drain In Khanna Jurisdiction, ICT Police

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Minor missing case: Body recovered from drain in Khanna jurisdiction, ICT Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police recovered the body of a minor in the jurisdiction of Khanna police station.

An official told APP on Sunday that the deceased was identified as Hamza, son of Siraj Khan, resident of Bilal Town, Khanna Pul, Street No. 8, House No. 117, Islamabad. On September 13, 2025, he had gone out around noon to play and bathe but did not return home. His family subsequently lodged a missing report at Khanna police station. Today, his body was found in the nearby drain.

He said the child used to bathe regularly in the drain, which was located very close to his house.

Station House Officer (SHO) Khanna, Umar Hayat, told APP that repeated awareness messages had been issued through various channels, warning residents not to bathe in drains due to rising water levels and flood-like conditions. He expressed deep sorrow over the death of the child and said the case was under investigation to examine all possible aspects.

The SHO Aamir also appealed to the public to strictly avoid bathing in drains or flood channels, stressing that such practices were highly dangerous, especially during high flow conditions.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro ..

Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa

52 minutes ago
 Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies ..

Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

1 hour ago
 International Charity Organisation launches develo ..

International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..

2 hours ago
 Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million ..

Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025

2 hours ago
 'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for ..

'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..

2 hours ago
Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide ..

Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..

4 hours ago
 Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan ..

Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula

5 hours ago
 4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

6 hours ago
 MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

6 hours ago
 Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case ..

Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case for this year

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan