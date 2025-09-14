Open Menu

Floodlights Restored At Multan Cricket Ground

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Floodlights restored at Multan Cricket Ground

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The cricket ground at District sports Complex Multan has regained its charm as floodlights were restored and made functional after years of inactivity.

District Sports Officer Multan, Adnan Naeem, switched on the lights to mark the revival of night cricket at the venue.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the lights were installed during his previous tenure but had remained non-functional, depriving fans of floodlit cricket.

He expressed gratitude to the Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Department for providing equipment worth millions to restore the lights. “Now cricket enthusiasts can enjoy matches both during the day and at night,” he added.

Recent Stories

OPEC will continue to be source of global oil mark ..

OPEC will continue to be source of global oil market stability: OPEC chief

2 minutes ago
 Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro ..

Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa

1 hour ago
 Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies ..

Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

2 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation launches develo ..

International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..

2 hours ago
 Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million ..

Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025

2 hours ago
'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for ..

'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..

2 hours ago
 Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide ..

Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..

5 hours ago
 Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan ..

Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula

6 hours ago
 4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

6 hours ago
 MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan