Floodlights Restored At Multan Cricket Ground
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The cricket ground at District sports Complex Multan has regained its charm as floodlights were restored and made functional after years of inactivity.
District Sports Officer Multan, Adnan Naeem, switched on the lights to mark the revival of night cricket at the venue.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the lights were installed during his previous tenure but had remained non-functional, depriving fans of floodlit cricket.
He expressed gratitude to the Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Department for providing equipment worth millions to restore the lights. “Now cricket enthusiasts can enjoy matches both during the day and at night,” he added.
