Irrigation minister vows support for flood victims

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Punjab Irrigation Minister Kazim Ali Pirzada said that the government would fully support flood victims and help them recover from the large-scale losses caused by recent floods.

He stated that no headworks in Punjab were damaged by the floods. “After the floodwater recedes, desilting of all canals will begin without delay,” he assured.

During his visit, the minister met Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani and discussed the overall situation.

Fuad Hashim Rabbani said that the rescue operation was almost complete, and the administration was now focusing on relief work. “Once relief efforts are done, the rehabilitation phase will begin swiftly,” he added.

He stressed the need for both short-term and long-term planning to deal with future floods effectively.