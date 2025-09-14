5,000 Afternoon Schools Likely To Be Closed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government is reportedly considering the closure of more than 5,000 afternoon schools across the province following alarming reports of fake student enrollments and bogus teacher appointments.
According to official sources, funding for the afternoon school program has already been reduced for the current fiscal year. Of the approximately 7,500 afternoon schools operating in Punjab, only around 1,500 are expected to remain functional.
These remaining schools will be retained in just 14 districts, with Lahore maintaining only 60 double-shift schools.
Launched in 2020 during the tenure of former Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the program aimed to bridge educational gaps in under-served and remote rural areas. Initially, around 2,000 operational afternoon schools were introduced as part of the initiative.
To ensure transparency and quality, the Punjab education Ministry had established monitoring committees in 43 districts. However, the oversight reports highlighted unhealthy educational trends, largely driven by inflated enrollments and fraudulent staffing practices, prompting the current review.
Recent Stories
OPEC will continue to be source of global oil market stability: OPEC chief
Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa
Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..
UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance
International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..
Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025
'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..
Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..
Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia
MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Irrigation minister vows support for flood victims12 minutes ago
-
5,000 afternoon schools likely to be closed12 minutes ago
-
Floodlights restored at Multan Cricket Ground12 minutes ago
-
House gutted12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China to continue expansion in defence, aviation collaboration: President22 minutes ago
-
Minor missing case: Body recovered from drain in Khanna jurisdiction, ICT Police22 minutes ago
-
Residents suffer as Gori Town roads deteriorate22 minutes ago
-
KSrelief provides urgent assistance to flood-affected families in Punjab32 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor warmly received at Chinese industrial city Xuzhou42 minutes ago
-
ICT Police raiding team ambushed in Noon; one accused killed, another injured42 minutes ago
-
Zubair Ghanghra express deep concern over alarming rise in dengue fever in Hyderabad52 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt closely monitoring the situation at all barrages: Sharjeel Inam Memon1 hour ago