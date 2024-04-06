Housing crisis grips capital city as middle class, govt employees struggle for affordable homes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) A mounting housing crisis in the capital city of Islamabad has left the middle class and government employees in a desperate struggle for affordable housing, as they face an uphill battle in securing affordable housing options.

Despite various government initiatives such as the Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP), Apna Ghar Scheme, and Ashiana Housing Scheme, the demand for reasonably priced residences continues to surpass the available supply, leaving numerous families in dire need of shelter.

Adding to the complexity of the issue, allottees of sector I-12 have been waiting for over three decades for possession of their plots, hindering their ability to construct homes.

A Retired professor, Khumar Gul told APP, “The allottees of sector I-12 recently met with key officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), including Member (Engineering) Dr. Muhammad Khalid Hafiz and Member (Finance) Tahir Naeem Akhter, to address the severity of the plot possession issue. However, there's a glimmer of hope in an otherwise bleak scenario as Dr. Khalid Hafiz showed his willingness to consider provisional possession for the allottees in sector I-12.

Kashif Iftikhar, one of the affected allottees of sector I-12, expressed cautious optimism but emphasized the urgency of the situation. "The eyes of allottees are fixed on sector I-12 for the construction of their homes.

We hope that the CDA authorities will expedite the process of plot possession," he stated, reflecting the sentiments of many facing housing uncertainty.

Meanwhile, individuals like Shahid Iqbal are left dreaming and seeking for their own homes in the capital city. He highlighted the profound impact of the housing crisis on families.

"Housing is not just a structure; it's the cornerstone of family well-being, affecting every aspect of our lives," he stated,

underscoring the urgent need for viable housing solutions.

Retired government servant Mian Amjad Ali also voiced concerns over the slow-paced development of public housing organizations like the Pakistan Housing Authority and Federal Government Employees Housing Authority.

He emphasized the dire need for the development of new residential sectors in Islamabad to accommodate the rapidly increasing population.

He urged for an urgent and decisive action to alleviate the suffering of countless families and ensure that the fundamental right to shelter is upheld for all residents.

Furthermore, federal employees find themselves in a predicament as they await government owned accommodations for years. The scarcity of government-owned residences in the federal capital aggravates the housing crunch, leaving many employees in limbo and intensifying the societal strain caused by inadequate housing provisions.

