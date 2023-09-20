Open Menu

Huge Quantity Of Smuggled Betel Nut Seized, Two Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Huge quantity of smuggled betel nut seized, two arrested

The Saeedabad police station on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two alleged smugglers and recovered a huge quantity of non-custom paid (NCP) betel nut at Hub River Road

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The Saeedabad police station on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two alleged smugglers and recovered a huge quantity of non-custom paid (NCP) betel nut at Hub River Road.

According to a spokesman for district Keamari Police, the Saeedabad police station during snap checking at Hub River Road intercepted a vehicle for search.

During the checking of the vehicle, the police recovered about 200kg of NCP betel nut in 20 sacks. Two accused identified as Noor-ud-Din and Sajjad were arrested.

The recovered betel nut and vehicle were taken into police custody and would be handed over to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Vehicle Saeedabad Hub

Recent Stories

35th birthday of Bilawal to be celebrated on Thurs ..

35th birthday of Bilawal to be celebrated on Thursday

6 minutes ago
 Families of two more police martyrs get houses

Families of two more police martyrs get houses

6 minutes ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib playing leading role international ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib playing leading role internationally in realizing ombudsmanship ..

6 minutes ago
 Former Senator, Nawabzada Mir Saifullah Khan Magsi ..

Former Senator, Nawabzada Mir Saifullah Khan Magsi call on Balochistan Caretaker ..

6 minutes ago
 SEPA- sealed Ghousia Cotton Factory in Sinjhoro

SEPA- sealed Ghousia Cotton Factory in Sinjhoro

11 minutes ago
 Christian community leaders visit Central Police O ..

Christian community leaders visit Central Police Office

5 minutes ago
Chronic skin diseases can raise heart disease risk ..

Chronic skin diseases can raise heart disease risk: Study

5 minutes ago
 4 land grabbers arrested

4 land grabbers arrested

5 minutes ago
 Finance ministry contradicts media report on exter ..

Finance ministry contradicts media report on external financing shortfall

5 minutes ago
 DC Jhang held meeting with principals of Chenab Co ..

DC Jhang held meeting with principals of Chenab Colleges

5 minutes ago
 US Attorney General denies political influence on ..

US Attorney General denies political influence on Trump, Biden prosecutions

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan's traditional products attract China-ASEA ..

Pakistan's traditional products attract China-ASEAN Expo visitors

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan