Huge quantity of smuggled betel nut seized, two arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The Saeedabad police station on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two alleged smugglers and recovered a huge quantity of non-custom paid (NCP) betel nut at Hub River Road.

According to a spokesman for district Keamari Police, the Saeedabad police station during snap checking at Hub River Road intercepted a vehicle for search.

During the checking of the vehicle, the police recovered about 200kg of NCP betel nut in 20 sacks. Two accused identified as Noor-ud-Din and Sajjad were arrested.

The recovered betel nut and vehicle were taken into police custody and would be handed over to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.