Husband, Wife Killed As House Roof Collapse In Bajaur

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Husband, wife killed as house roof collapse in Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Two people died tragically after the roof of their house collapsed in the Malangy area of Tehsil Mamond in Bajaur district on Saturday.

The incident occurred due to heavy rains, resulting in the unfortunate deaths of Sultan Gul, 65, and his wife, aged 63.

Upon receiving the initial report, Rescue 1122 mobilized disaster and medical teams to the scene. 

The Rescue 1122 medical team retrieved the bodies of both individuals from underneath the collapsed roof. 

Medical professionals later confirmed the deaths of Sultan Gul and his wife.

