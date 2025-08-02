I-Day celebrations continue across city with tree plantation, women’s bike rally preparation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) As part of the ongoing 14-day Independence Day celebrations under the theme “Jashn-e-Azadi Ma’arka-e-Haq”, various districts of Karachi organized a series of patriotic events, including tree plantation drives, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and plans for a women’s bike rally scheduled for Sunday.

On the second day of celebrations, Deputy Commissioners across the city led tree plantation ceremonies to promote environmental sustainability. In District Central, Acting DC Asim Abbasi inaugurated the campaign, during which a total of 245 saplings were planted on August 1 and 2 in collaboration with the Forest Department, Saylani Welfare, and environmental enthusiasts.

Environment-friendly trees including Neem, Gulmohar, Cassia, Sukh Chain, Peepal, Arjun (Terminalia), and Injeer (Ficus) were planted at key locations such as Noorani Park (Federal B Area), Government Girls High school Nazimabad No. 3, Qadriyah Family Park (New Karachi), and Abdul Haseeb Park (Liaquatabad).

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, has instructed all Deputy Commissioners to ensure the care and maintenance of the newly planted trees, emphasizing the importance of sustained environmental stewardship.

In Malir, Deputy Commissioner Saleemullah Odho presided over a flag-hoisting ceremony, while similar events were held in District Korangi under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Masood Bhutto, marking the formal commencement of Independence Day activities.

These celebrations witnessed enthusiastic participation from district officials, staff, and prominent community figures, all of whom pledged their commitment to national development while raising patriotic slogans and displaying national pride.

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi urged all Deputy Commissioners to lead with zeal and organize impactful events throughout the 14-day celebration period. He emphasized that the 2025 Independence Day festivities should be unforgettable, paying tribute to the valor and sacrifices of Pakistan's armed forces.

Highlighting the nation’s unwavering patriotism, the Commissioner stated that the defense forces have solidified Pakistan’s position as an impregnable stronghold. He also called on social organizations, civil society leaders, and subject experts to contribute meaningfully to making this historic celebration truly memorable.