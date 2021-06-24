UrduPoint.com
IAEA-FAO Awards Recognition Of Pakistan's Advancement In Nuclear Technology: FO

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday said the selection of its nuclear institution and scientists among the recipients of IAEA-FAO awards was recognition of the country's advancement in the application of nuclear technology for the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including food security.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO) have jointly conferred Outstanding Achievement Award on Pakistan's Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB), a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said here.

The Team Achievement Award for work in the same area has also gone to a group of four scientists in the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

The third award, Young Scientist Award, has also been bagged by a PAEC scientist for work in plant mutation breeding and related technologies, it said.

According to the press release, the awards certificates will be presented during the IAEA's 65th General Conference in September 2021.

"Extensive civilian nuclear applications in Pakistan are directly contributing to the well being of the people and national development in the areas of public health, medicine, agriculture, industry and nuclear power generation," it added.

More Stories From Pakistan

