UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IBA-CICT, NAVTTC Partner In PM's Kamyab Jawan Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 06:00 PM

IBA-CICT, NAVTTC partner in PM's Kamyab Jawan Program

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Institute of business Administration, Karachi's Center for Information and Communication Technology (IBA-CICT) has signed a contract with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission to execute Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan National Youth Development Program 2020.

Sharing his views, Director ICT and CICT IBA Karachi, Imran Batada said that he would like to appreciate the efforts of the Federal government for initiating this program. IBA had devised the course outline of this program in such a way that the students would study up-to-date courses and would have hands-on experience on different tools.

Director General NAVTTC Karachi, Ms. Nabila Umer said that Kamyab Jawan Program aimed at providing quality training to the youth of Pakistan.

The initiative of training in hi-tech disciplines was a first-of-its-kind, and was funded by NAVTTC.

The criteria of the selection of implementation partners was based on their standards, infrastructure and capacity to impart quality training. This initiative would prove to be a game changer and an avenue to provide employment opportunities for the youth.

NAVTTC in collaboration with the IBA, Karachi and other universities of Sindh wanted to prepare the youth to step into the digital age, she said.

Deputy Director NAVTTC Sindh Azizullah Chandio, Deputy Director NAVTTC Irfan Haider, and Assistant Manager NAVTTC Sindh Abdul Qadeer Sohoo also attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Business 2020 Government Institute Of Business Administration Employment National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

UAE GDP registers 2.9% growth in 2019: Central Ban ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law on DMCC

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi welcomes record-breaking 11.35 million i ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank General Assembly proposes 10% ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat acquires cyber security specialist firm & ..

3 hours ago

Sky News Arabia appoints Yousef Tsouri as head of ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.