KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Institute of business Administration, Karachi's Center for Information and Communication Technology (IBA-CICT) has signed a contract with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission to execute Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan National Youth Development Program 2020.

Sharing his views, Director ICT and CICT IBA Karachi, Imran Batada said that he would like to appreciate the efforts of the Federal government for initiating this program. IBA had devised the course outline of this program in such a way that the students would study up-to-date courses and would have hands-on experience on different tools.

Director General NAVTTC Karachi, Ms. Nabila Umer said that Kamyab Jawan Program aimed at providing quality training to the youth of Pakistan.

The initiative of training in hi-tech disciplines was a first-of-its-kind, and was funded by NAVTTC.

The criteria of the selection of implementation partners was based on their standards, infrastructure and capacity to impart quality training. This initiative would prove to be a game changer and an avenue to provide employment opportunities for the youth.

NAVTTC in collaboration with the IBA, Karachi and other universities of Sindh wanted to prepare the youth to step into the digital age, she said.

Deputy Director NAVTTC Sindh Azizullah Chandio, Deputy Director NAVTTC Irfan Haider, and Assistant Manager NAVTTC Sindh Abdul Qadeer Sohoo also attended the ceremony.