Ice Heroin Recovered From Passenger
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2022 | 02:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered 1-kg ice heroin from a passenger at the Faisalabad International Airport here on Tuesday.
According to an ANF sources, officials during a search of passengers held a suspect,Abdul Ghaffar of Attock, and recovered capsules filled with ice heroin from his stomach.
The accused was going to Bahrain while a case had been registered against him.