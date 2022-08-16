UrduPoint.com

Ice Heroin Recovered From Passenger

Published August 16, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered 1-kg ice heroin from a passenger at the Faisalabad International Airport here on Tuesday.

According to an ANF sources, officials during a search of passengers held a suspect,Abdul Ghaffar of Attock, and recovered capsules filled with ice heroin from his stomach.

The accused was going to Bahrain while a case had been registered against him.

