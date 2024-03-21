Ichhra Incident: ATC Sends Three Accused To Jail On Judicial Remand
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 07:56 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent three accused involved in the Ichhra Bazaar incident to jail on a 14-day judicial remand
Earlier, the police produced the accused - Muhammad Nadeem, Adil Sarwar, and Al Tamash Saqlain - before ATC Judge Arshad Javed upon the expiry of a 3-day physical remand.
The investigating officer submitted that the investigation could not be completed with the accused during the remand period. He pleaded with the court to grant further physical remand to obtain information regarding co-accused and recover materials.
However, the court turned down the request for further remand and sent the accused to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.
It is pertinent to mention here that the incident took place a few weeks ago, and Ichhra police had lodged an FIR against dozens of identified and unidentified suspects. The police claimed that the accused gathered a mob and not only harassed but also attempted to kill a woman for wearing an Arabic print dress after accusing her of disrespecting the religion. However, the woman was rescued due to timely action of the police.
