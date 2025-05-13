ICT admin cracks down on illegal parking and encroachments in Islamabad Sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has carried out a crackdown against illegal parking and roadside encroachments in multiple sectors of the city.

According to a DC office, in Sector E-7, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City led an operation to remove illegal parking and encroachments, clearing roads and footpaths to ensure smooth traffic and pedestrian movement.

Meanwhile, SP City Mahin Hassan conducted surprise operations in Sectors F-6 and F-7. During the raids, police arrested 7 individuals and 6 beggars who had set up temporary structures along the roadsides.

All detainees were shifted to Kohsar Police Station for further legal action.

Officials stated that such operations will continue to maintain public order and keep the city free of unlawful encroachments.

APP/kah-usz