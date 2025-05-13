Open Menu

Two Youths Killed In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Two youths killed in road accident

TOBA TEK SINGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Two young men here on Tuesday died as their motorbikes hit each other due to speeding on Okalwala Road near Iqbalnagar.

The Rescue sources said three injured persons were transferred District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), where two among them succumbed to their injuries.

The dead bodies had been identified as Haseeb (22) and Muhammad Hamza, 18 years old, they added.

They said a man, namely Hafeez, got injured slightly in accident, and was in stable condition.

APP/mzg/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

5 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

12 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

14 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

14 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

14 hours ago
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

14 hours ago
 Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD

Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD

14 hours ago
 Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister ..

Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..

14 hours ago
 Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident

Woman killed, 6 injured in motorway accident

14 hours ago
 Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first governmen ..

Sindh Police to launch Karachi’s first government driving training school

14 hours ago
 Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: ..

Pakistan emerged stronger after crisis with India: Asim Iftikhar

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan