Two Youths Killed In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 01:30 PM
TOBA TEK SINGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Two young men here on Tuesday died as their motorbikes hit each other due to speeding on Okalwala Road near Iqbalnagar.
The Rescue sources said three injured persons were transferred District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), where two among them succumbed to their injuries.
The dead bodies had been identified as Haseeb (22) and Muhammad Hamza, 18 years old, they added.
They said a man, namely Hafeez, got injured slightly in accident, and was in stable condition.
APP/mzg/378
