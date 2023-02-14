ICT admin sealed sheesha bars, clinics, petrol agencies for malpractice

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday held a crackdown against profiteers, sealed two shops, and arrested five, whereas three illegal clinics and two sheesha cafes were also sealed for corrupt activities.

The Assistant Commissioners inspected 141 different areas and fined Rs. 24,500 to various shopkeepers for overcharging. During the visit, 12 kilograms of polythene bags were also confiscated, said ICT press release.

During the visit, the teams ensured adherence to government notified rate list of essential items, while nine professional beggars were also apprehended during the raid.

ICT teams also visited sheesha centers and cafés, warned violators, and directed them not to serve sheesha/hukkahs till the finalization of rules, otherwise, strict action would be taken against offenders.

Meanwhile, the ICT teams also removed illegal encroachments, stalls and carts causing congestion at the main Sabzi Mandi double road, IJP road, Mandi Mor, and main Murree Road.

Furthermore, the teams also sealed one illegal petrol and LPG filling station, one violator was also arrested during the raid.