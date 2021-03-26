ICT police issue daily deployment schedule for mobile facilitation center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have issued daily deployment schedule for mobile facilitation center, which is meant to provide multiple services to the citizens at their door steps.

The Deputy Inspector General Islamabad police posted the daily deployment schedule on his twitter on Friday to sensitize the masses about the visit of mobile facilitation center to various areas.

According to the schedule, the mobile facilitation center will visit Quaid-e-Azam University on Monday, Allama Iqbal Open University of Sector H-8, Higher education Commission H-9 and Excise Office on Tuesday, International Islamic University on Wednesday, and Passport office G-10 Markaz on Thursday.

The van will stop over at Naval Headquarters, National Defense University and Bahria E-9 on Friday, Bari Imam Shrine and Lake View Park on Saturday, Golra Sharif Shrine and F-9 park on Sunday.

The initiative was launched in 2019 to offer multiple services to the citizens including issuance of character certificates and copy of First Information Report, general police verification, servant, tenant and volunteer registrations and others.

Under the initiative, timeline for provision of services is at least 30 minutes.