ID Cards To Be Issued, Renewed At UC Level; Biometric Machines To Be Installed In UCs: Mohsin Naqvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi on Friday visited the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) headquarters and chaired an important meeting during which various proposals were discussed to make NADRA more people-friendly.

Several significant decisions were made to facilitate the public, including the provision of identity card issuance and renewal facilities at the union council level across Pakistan. Additionally, biometric machines will be installed at union council levels nationwide.

Mohsin Naqvi directed that a plan be devised within a few days to finalise the issuance and renewal of identity cards at the union council level. He also sought a plan to make the Identity Card system foolproof, better, and efficient.

He emphasised the need for a plan that would facilitate visitors to NADRA centres and ensure prompt service without delay.

Considering the long queues of citizens, the minister also sought a plan to increase NADRA centres in six major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi within seven days. He also ordered effective action against the fake identity card mafia.

Later, the minister visited the NADRA operational room, where he was briefed on the digital monitoring system of NADRA centres across Pakistan. He appreciated the efforts of Chairman NADRA, Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar, and his team.

Secretary Interior, Khurum Ali Agha, and senior NADRA officials were also present on the occasion.

