- Home
- Pakistan
- ID Cards to be issued, renewed at UC level; biometric machines to be installed in UCs: Mohsin Naqvi
ID Cards To Be Issued, Renewed At UC Level; Biometric Machines To Be Installed In UCs: Mohsin Naqvi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi on Friday visited the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) headquarters and chaired an important meeting during which various proposals were discussed to make NADRA more people-friendly.
Several significant decisions were made to facilitate the public, including the provision of identity card issuance and renewal facilities at the union council level across Pakistan. Additionally, biometric machines will be installed at union council levels nationwide.
Mohsin Naqvi directed that a plan be devised within a few days to finalise the issuance and renewal of identity cards at the union council level. He also sought a plan to make the Identity Card system foolproof, better, and efficient.
He emphasised the need for a plan that would facilitate visitors to NADRA centres and ensure prompt service without delay.
Considering the long queues of citizens, the minister also sought a plan to increase NADRA centres in six major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi within seven days. He also ordered effective action against the fake identity card mafia.
Later, the minister visited the NADRA operational room, where he was briefed on the digital monitoring system of NADRA centres across Pakistan. He appreciated the efforts of Chairman NADRA, Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar, and his team.
Secretary Interior, Khurum Ali Agha, and senior NADRA officials were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020
Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition
Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target
Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests
Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea
'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SRSP, TBHF to rehabilitate 1500 households, 11,250 flood affected individual in Swat15 minutes ago
-
PHC seeks reply from federal govt for inclusion of Swati name in PNIL15 minutes ago
-
TDCP makes best arrangement for Murree tourists15 minutes ago
-
NA passes motion to suspend Cheema's House services25 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to monitor new schedule of power loadhsedding, warns strict action over violation25 minutes ago
-
BISP establishes 18 camp sites in city26 minutes ago
-
25 DI Khan police officials promoted to next ranks26 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against criminals continue,11 suspects arrested; bikes, phones, weapons recovered35 minutes ago
-
Khawaja asks for enhanced security measures within premises of National Assembly36 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 133 kg drugs in five operations45 minutes ago
-
CM directs IG to recover stolen idols, other goods from Ramapir Temple45 minutes ago
-
Experts on World Hypertension Day stress awareness for healthy lifestyle, exercise45 minutes ago