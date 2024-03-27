Open Menu

IESCO Intensifies Crackdown Against Electricity Theft

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has stepped up its efforts to combat electricity theft, following directives from the Power Division and the Ministry of Interior.

A spokesperson for IESCO said that both the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Anti-Corruption Cell are actively pursuing cases against individuals involved in electricity theft.

In the current month alone, fines exceeding Rs. 20 million have been imposed on more than 298 individuals involved in the crime.

The crackdown has resulted in the arrest of 51 individuals, many of whom are facing FIRs filed by the FIA.

Since the commencement of the operation on September 7, over 13,000 instances of electricity theft have been penalized, amounting to fines totaling over Rs. 560 million.

The spokesperson said that these concerted efforts are part of a larger initiative aimed at eradicating the scourge of electricity theft from the region.

