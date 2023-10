IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, FHS, I-8/4, Mahfouz Shaheed, Club.I, Filtration Plant, Scheme.II, Chatta Bakhtawar Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Bajanyal, Nogzi, Service Road, Muslim Town, KRL, Jinnah Camp, Farooq Azam Road Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, IST, New Rawat, Kohala, Murat, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Bisali, Pind Jatla, Lab.

I & II, Industrial, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Camp Feeder, Jhelum Circle, Bhagwal, New Domeli, Samot, Kangar, Islampura, Chakwal Circle, Medina Town, Katas, Dalwal, Manara, Dhadial Express Feeders, GSO Circle, 132KV AGL (APP) grid station and surrounding areas.