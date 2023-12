IESCO issues power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, G-6/3, Bani Gala, Kohsar Market, Satara Market, Iqbal Town, Tiramiri, ISI, Koral, Alipur, Ayub Market, G -9/3, I-8/3, I-8/2, I-10/4, G-13/3, D-12/2, Rahara, CM Pak Zong, Kurry, Isolation Hospital, AQ Khan , Kaldana, Beirut, Nimble, Patriata, Upper Topa, Anguri, Scheme II, Chhata Bakhtawar, Park Enclave, Kurry Road, Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, F-Block, Shamsabad, Muzmal Town, Khanna Road, Service Road, Gulzar Quaid. , Committee Chowk, Fawara Chowk, Bagh Sardaran, Pirudhai, Muslimabad, Zafarul Haq, Peoples Colony, Masrial Road, Milltabad, Captain Amir Shaheed, Jhang, EME Complex, Saham, Range Road, Ratta, Dhok Chowdhury, Kohala, Murat Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bank Road-I, Dhok Farman Ali, Chaklala, Dr.Town, Hamak, MSF, Humayun.1, Khasala, Kohala, Shah Jeevan, Chongi No. 22, Chontra, New Rawat, Nar, Dubiran.

Panjar, New Mandira, PAECH, Bengali, Raman, Gagan Feeders, Attock Circle, Bohi Ghar, Haru, Dhirak, Brahma, Vally, PM Colony, Colonel Sher Khan, Pathargarh, Hameed, Mansar, Kamra Rural, Dilawarabad, Bagh Nelab, Attock Cantt, Murat, Ghorghashti, Malhwali, Batiot, Bahtar, Jhang, Jund City, Jund City II, Gagan, Gul Mohammad, Amanpur, Galial Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bahrpur, Line Park, Miani, Islamia Chowk, Dera Muslim, Latifal, Dhoda, Pannawal, Basharat, Jalap River, Dalwal, Ahmedabad, Kachhari, Sagarpur, Kursal, Kot Gullah, Kot Shera, Panchand, Malkwal, Akwal, Bilalabad, Badhial, Patwali Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Abbaspura, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Mandi Bhalwal, Fatehpur, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Jakhar, M Riaz Shaheed, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Bhagwal, Chakkiam, Chotala, Deena. Kot Dhamek, Baba Shaheed, Shah Safeer, Islampura Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, GSO Circle, Dargah, E-11/2, Pir Meher Ali Shah, Capital Residency, SPD, DCI , NPF.II, Kachhari Suhawah, Jund Mahlo, Shah Safir, Abbaspur, Kahota, Patti Chapran, Mandol.I, Bhangu, Hajira, Sri, Mandol.II, City.II Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 05:00 PM. Kalar kahar, Khairpur, Miani, Padrar, Manara, Istiqlal camp, PAF feeders ?and surrounding areas.