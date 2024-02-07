IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electricity provision on Election Day

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 06:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has taken proactive measures to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply on Election Day.

According to the spokesperson of IESCO, the company has set up a central control room to monitor the demand and supply of electricity in the region.

Leaves for field officers and staff have been cancelled, with instructions to remain on high alert for 24 hours.

Monitoring cells have been established in six operational circles, providing necessary materials to field offices.

The scheduled shutdown from 7th to 9th February for system maintenance has been cancelled to ensure uninterrupted power supply during this critical period.

The Chief Executive and Chief Engineer Operations will personally oversee the operations to ensure efficient management.

Field formations are in constant communication with district administrations to swiftly address any potential issues.

The complaint helpline numbers at the office, accessible at 118, have been fully activated to promptly address any electricity-related concerns.

