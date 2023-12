IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Bani Gala, G-6/3, Parliament Lodges-2, Park Enclave, CDA Office, Pandori, Koral, F-10/2, Farash Town, Karachi Company, I-8/4, I-10/1, PHA-1 (Itwar Bazar), National Police Foundation, P&T, Pindi Point, Barian, Kotli Sattian, Balawara, Rawalpindi City Circle, E-Block, Shamsabad, Khurram Colony, Fazia, Tariq Shaheed, Gangal, Eid Gah, Zafar-ul-Haq, City, Jamia Masjid, Gawalmandi, Major Masood, Alam Abad, Dhoke Najo, Azizabad, Railway Colony, Kamalabad, G-15/1&4, Bhadana, Saham, Chakra, Range Road, Mohanpura Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kashmir Road, Tipu Road, Rahmatabad One, PWD Two, Humak, MSF, Lair Colony, Major Riaz, Adiala, Hayal, Gulshan Saeed. , Cantt, Chakri, Nirwat, Rawat, Chowk Pandori, Nad, Kambili Sadiq, Ghazan Khan, New Mandira, New Kaliam, Bahr-e-Kalal, Nishan-e-Haider, Mahota, Kahota City Two, Hanif Shaheed, Abrar Shaheed, Panjar, Khawaja, CW.

O, AOWHS, Spaco, IST Feeders, Attock Circle, Mushtaq Hussain, Ghori, Salargah, Shahullah Dutta, Sarai Kharboza, Wahdat Colony, Poormiana, PM Colony, Pathargarh, Industrial, Musa, Gondal. , Sarka, Shadi Khan, Bagh-e-Nilab, Khori, Nika Kalan, Maskinabad, Bhatiyot, Bahtar, Nara, Galial, Khanda, Hanjara Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Kaliala, Millat Chowk, Mengan, Miani, Sarpak, Doultala, Dera Muslim Dhadial. Rudal, Malhal Mughlan, Bhikri, Chua Saidan Shah, Rawal, Katas, Lila Town, KS Mines, Jalalpur, Dhala, Dharnaka, Main Bazar, Dhok Pathan, Jatlan, Kot Sarang, Perafatial, Thahi, Thoa Muharram Khan. , Dharat, Khoiyan Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-7 Kachhari, Langarhpur, Mandi Bhalwal, Shamsabad, Akram Shaheed, F-9 Chak Daulat, Mangala Cantt, Dinah I-Bakrala, Hasnot, Chatala, Col Muhammad Akram, Scheme One, Khore, Dhamik, Malhawal, Galiana, Islampura Feeders, GSO Circle, 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM, G-15, G-15/1&4, Bhadana Feeders, 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Tala Gang City, Para Fatial, Jatlan, Dharabi, Murt Feeders, Day 12:00 PM to 04:00 PM, Kot Sarang, Main Bazar, Mugla, Dhok Pathan, Medina Town, Dhalar Feeders and surrounding areas.