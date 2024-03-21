Iftar Set-ups On Streets, Roadsides In Sukkur
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 08:44 PM
Street and road side Iftar set-ups, supported by various charities, voluntary organizations and philanthropists, popped up in Sukkur since Ramazan began
Most of the people who benefitted from the offered Iftar meals were commuters, passengers, labourers and homeless people.
In order to accommodate thousands of fast observers who break their fast on roadsides, numerous iftari stalls were set up in public spaces like local bus stops and roads in many different areas here.
Several mosques and Imam Bargah in the Sukkur made Iftar arrangements for people during this blessing-month.
Shaista Khoso, the chairperson of the Step Foundation, actively involved in the set up of Iftar stalls, said that it was their pleasure to distribute Iftar boxes to fast observers.
We distribute the boxes before Iftar timing on several main roads since it provides with us spiritual contentment”, she added.
A man who received box told it is very good work because people like us cannot afford to buy things in such expensive era.
A volunteer busy distributing Iftar boxes on the main road to passengers who could not manage to reach home on time for Iftar said that being involved in this generous charity during the holy month gave him immense pleasure.
We are supposed to share what we have with those who are less privileged, she said.
Neighbours also send food to each other and throw Iftars to celebrate the holiness of this month.
