Open Menu

Iftar Set-ups On Streets, Roadsides In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 08:44 PM

Iftar set-ups on streets, roadsides in Sukkur

Street and road side Iftar set-ups, supported by various charities, voluntary organizations and philanthropists, popped up in Sukkur since Ramazan began

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Street and road side Iftar set-ups, supported by various charities, voluntary organizations and philanthropists, popped up in Sukkur since Ramazan began.

Most of the people who benefitted from the offered Iftar meals were commuters, passengers, labourers and homeless people.

In order to accommodate thousands of fast observers who break their fast on roadsides, numerous iftari stalls were set up in public spaces like local bus stops and roads in many different areas here.

Several mosques and Imam Bargah in the Sukkur made Iftar arrangements for people during this blessing-month.

Shaista Khoso, the chairperson of the Step Foundation, actively involved in the set up of Iftar stalls, said that it was their pleasure to distribute Iftar boxes to fast observers.

We distribute the boxes before Iftar timing on several main roads since it provides with us spiritual contentment”, she added.

A man who received box told it is very good work because people like us cannot afford to buy things in such expensive era.

A volunteer busy distributing Iftar boxes on the main road to passengers who could not manage to reach home on time for Iftar said that being involved in this generous charity during the holy month gave him immense pleasure.

We are supposed to share what we have with those who are less privileged, she said.

Neighbours also send food to each other and throw Iftars to celebrate the holiness of this month.

Related Topics

Road Man Sukkur Buy National University From Share Muharram

Recent Stories

IHC issues written order in plea seeking lawyers' ..

IHC issues written order in plea seeking lawyers' meeting with PTI founder

52 seconds ago
 Experts call for urgent action to resolve challeng ..

Experts call for urgent action to resolve challenge of out-of-school children

54 seconds ago
 Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq of Azad Jammu and Kash ..

Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq of Azad Jammu and Kashmir affirms commitment to enha ..

44 seconds ago
 Poetry a beautiful source of expressing sentiments

Poetry a beautiful source of expressing sentiments

46 seconds ago
 Irish PM resignation: what happens next?

Irish PM resignation: what happens next?

49 seconds ago
 LPG distributors association protests against FIR ..

LPG distributors association protests against FIRs, heavy fines

51 seconds ago
Ayaz sixth death anniversary observed in Larkana

Ayaz sixth death anniversary observed in Larkana

18 minutes ago
 Under-construction projects to add 9.7 MAF water t ..

Under-construction projects to add 9.7 MAF water to irrigate 3.9 MA land: Chairm ..

18 minutes ago
 ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ observed by planting ..

‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ observed by planting saplings

18 minutes ago
 Egypt hosts Arab talks with Blinken on steps to en ..

Egypt hosts Arab talks with Blinken on steps to end Gaza war

18 minutes ago
 11 traders fined during crackdown

11 traders fined during crackdown

22 minutes ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss ties

FMs of Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss ties

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan