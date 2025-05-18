IG FC Balochistan (North) Visits Kohlu, Distributes Certificates At Media Workshop
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2025 | 02:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Inspector General, Frontier Corps Balochistan (North), Major General Abid Mazhar, visited Kohlu to attend the closing ceremony of a media workshop organized by the Frontier Corps.
During the ceremony, Major General Abid Mazhar distributed certificates among the participants who had successfully completed the workshop, said a news release issued here on Sunday.
He highlighted the vital role of media in fostering unity and harmony, particularly during the recent Pak-India conflict.
Addressing the gathering, IG FC Major General Abid Mazhar appreciated the efforts of the participants and highlighted the significant role media played during the recent Pakistan-India conflict.
He emphasized that media plays a crucial role in shaping national discourse.
The workshop, which saw the participation of 40 local journalists and social media influencers, focused on media awareness and modern information and cyber security.
The Primary objective of the workshop was to educate participants on the importance of media, modern methods of information dissemination, and critical topics such as cyber security.
Journalists and tribal elders expressed their gratitude to FC for providing valuable awareness and training to local journalists and youth through the workshop.
They lauded the initiative as a positive step toward equipping journalists and youth with vital knowledge and skills. They also expressed hope that similar workshops would continue to be held in the future.
