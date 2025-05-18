Suspect Involved In Injuring Father, Son Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2025 | 02:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a suspect
involved in shooting at and injuring a man and his son
over an old enmity.
A couple of weeks ago, Sabir Hussain had shot at and
injured his opponents- Mustafa Qureshi and his son Elaf
near Qureshi Lodges in Layyah, and fled the scene.
However, both the father and son were saved after timely
treatment in hospital.
The police have arrested the accused from a deserted
area of Layyah.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi
UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan
US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..
PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth commits suicide1 minute ago
-
Suspect involved in injuring father, son arrested1 minute ago
-
IG FC Balochistan (North) visits Kohlu, distributes certificates at media workshop1 minute ago
-
Call for developing expertise in AI11 minutes ago
-
Blind Cricket seeks govt special attention; former captain, coach11 minutes ago
-
Cotton growers advised to complete cultivation by May 3111 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera pays surprise visit to Tank, inspects police facilities, security measures11 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal Coal Power Plant model for strong corporate culture to elevate employees performance21 minutes ago
-
Grand Jirga in Wana celebrates success of Operation Iron Wall21 minutes ago
-
PHDEC distributes bags for mangoes to growers31 minutes ago
-
4.7 magnitude quake hits Swat and nearby areas41 minutes ago
-
69 outlaws held; drugs, weapons seized during crackdown against criminals1 hour ago