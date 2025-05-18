Suspect involved in injuring father, son arrested

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a suspect

involved in shooting at and injuring a man and his son

over an old enmity.

A couple of weeks ago, Sabir Hussain had shot at and

injured his opponents- Mustafa Qureshi and his son Elaf

near Qureshi Lodges in Layyah, and fled the scene.

However, both the father and son were saved after timely

treatment in hospital.

The police have arrested the accused from a deserted

area of Layyah.

A case has been registered against the accused.