IGP Encourages Children Of Policemen Getting Distinction In Exams

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 04:52 PM

IGP encourages children of policemen getting distinction in exams

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel ur Rehman met with children of policemen getting distinction in exams of various levels and advised them to work hard for success in life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel ur Rehman met with children of policemen getting distinction in exams of various levels and advised them to work hard for success in life.

A ceremony was held at Police Line Headquarters to encourage children of policemen wherein 37 children and police officials including IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil AIG (Establishment) Naveed Atif, AIG (General) Irfan Tariq, SP (Headquarters) Muhammad Omer Khan and others participated.

The IGP said that education is vital for success in life as it polishes the skills to groom and ensure a bright future.

The IGP said that only way to steer country out of present crisis and challenges is education and hard work.

The efforts of young generation can ensure the prosperity of the nation, he maintained.

He said "I am feeling very much happy to meet with you and congratulate you on your remarkable success bringing good name for you and your families too".

He said that heads of your families give less time to you due to their tough duty hours but it is really appreciable for getting nice marks in your classes.

All credit goes to your parents and teachers who made possible for them to get remarkable success. He said that youth is our real asset and their hard work and commitment can guarantee the prosperity and bright future of the nation.

Later, IGP distributed shields among the students and prayed for their bright future.

