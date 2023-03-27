UrduPoint.com

IGP For Efficient Investigation Department

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 11:17 PM

IGP for efficient investigation department

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday said investigation department of Sindh Police would be equipped with modern lines

Addressing a meeting regarding the upgradation of investigation department, he said officers of good repute should be posted on cases of different natures.

The IGP said the performance of investigation officers should be checked on monthly basis.

He said investigation officers be appointed according to their performance.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said cash reward and certificates of appreciation should be given to investigation officers with good performance.

About 2500 investigation officers would work in the investigation department of Karachi police range.

He said promotion from assistant sub-inspector to Inspector rank was being made subject to the successful completion of assigned cases. The aim of this initiative was to increase the rate of punishment of the arrested accused.

The meeting was briefed by Additional IGP - Investigation Sindh Munir Sheikh and DIGP - Admin Karachi.

DIGP-Crime, DIGP-IT, DIGP Finance and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

