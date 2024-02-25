IGP, GOCSD saddened over QRF vehicle incident in N. Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, General Officer Commanding Seven Division Major General Anjum Riaz and Deputy Inspector General of Police Bannu Region Qasim Ali Khan on Sunday expressed condolences over the (Quick Response Force (QRF) vehicle incident in North Waziristan.

According to the spokesman of the North Waziristan District Police, an accident happened to the DPO Squad QRF vehicle near Chashma Bridge of Miranshah Police Station in which the personnel were injured.

All the injured were immediately shifted to the hospital, where two young men Abdur Rehman and Bakhtawar Khan succumbed to their injuries. The funeral prayers of the martyrs were performed with official honors at Police Line Miranshah.

Commandant Tochi Scouts Brigadier Mir Abbas, District Police Officer Rokhanzeb Khan, DSP Headquarters Syed Jalal Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Miranshah Khalid Imran, SHO Police Station Miranshah Rasool Gul Civil, military and police officers, jawans and families of martyrs attended the funeral prayer.

As soon as the tragic and sad news was reported, Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan, General Officer Commanding Seven Division Major General Anjum Riaz and Deputy Inspector General of Police Bannu Region Qasim Ali Khan contacted the District Police Officer North Waziristan by telephone and prayed for the high ranks of the martyrs and the speedy recovery of the injured.

They expressed grief over this tragic incident and said that he shares the grief of the families of the martyrs.They said that the department will provide all kinds of support to the families of the martyrs and the police department will do all the treatment for the injured.

District Police Officer Rokhanzeb Khan exhorted the bereaved to be patient and said that may Allah grant patience and comfort to the bereaved in this hour of sorrow. He prayed for the high ranks of the policemen who were martyred in the QRF accident.

The district police officer said on this occasion that he shares the grief of the families of the martyrs. We will ensure all possible cooperation with the families of the martyrs, the police jawan who was martyred in the line of duty is enviable for the department, as a district police officer, we are proud of such a force that sacrifices to protect the lives and property of the people. After the funeral prayers, the bodies of the martyrs were sent to their native villages.