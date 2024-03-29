IGP Inspects Under-construction Safe City Building, Liaquat Bagh Service Center
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 07:47 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Friday visited Rawalpindi city and inspected the under-construction Safe City Project building and Liaquat Bagh Service Center.
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa, Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi and other officers were also present on this occasion.
RPO Rawalpindi gave a briefing to IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on the ongoing projects.
The IGP directed the authorities that no compromise should be made on quality of construction work and development projects should also be completed within stipulated time frame.
The IGP said that all-out efforts should be made to ensure speedy justice and improve police service delivery.
All available resources were being utilized to provide modern facilities and clean environment to the citizens, said Dr.
Usman Anwar.
He said that the up-gradation of the police stations and police offices with provision of latest resources and best working environment would improve the public service delivery.
According to a police spokesman, as many as 1886 cameras under Rawalpindi Safe City Project would be installed at 306 locations to make Rawalpindi a safe city.
A Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control, and Communication Centre in Rawalpindi had been set up and the security arrangements of the city were being monitored through cameras on the digital wall.
He said, the Punjab government was committed to improve facilities in Rawalpindi and several other projects were underway.
