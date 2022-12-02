PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has handed over a cheque of Rs 100,000 to an inspector from Khyber district for the treatment of his ailing son.

The IGP also announced to bear the hospital charges of the ailing son of the police inspector, said a press release from Police Lines.

The police inspector, Gul Dad Khan had forwarded an appeal to the IGP for financial assistance for the treatment of his 11-year-old son who was suffering from a heart ailment. In his appeal, Gul Dad Khan said that he had exhausted all his resources for the treatment of his son and needed financial assistance from his department to continue the treatment.

Taking prompt action on his appeal, the IGP presented a cheque of Rs 100,000 as a compensatory amount to the police inspector.