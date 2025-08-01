IGP Punjab pays tribute to martyred Elite Force personnel in Rahim Yar Khan

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, on Friday paid rich tribute to five Elite Force personnel who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty during a cowardly attack by dacoits on Sheikhani Police Post, Rahim Yar Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, on Friday paid rich tribute to five Elite Force personnel who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty during a cowardly attack by dacoits on Sheikhani Police Post, Rahim Yar Khan.

The funeral prayers of the martyred officials were offered at Sadiq Shaheed Police Lines and attended by senior civil and military officers, police officials, family members of the martyrs, and media representatives.

IGP Dr. Usman Anwar, accompanied by senior police officers, visited the site of the incident and police camps in Rahim Yar Khan. Taking immediate notice of the attack, he sought a detailed report from RPO Bahawalpur and directed DPO Rahim Yar Khan to ensure the arrest of the culprits and intensify the ongoing operation in the Kaccha area.

According to preliminary reports, the attackers used the cover of darkness to launch a surprise assault with rocket launchers. Despite the intensity of the attack, Punjab Police personnel stood firm, showcasing exceptional courage.

A well-disciplined police contingent presented a guard of honor to the martyrs’ mortal remains. The IG saluted the fallen heroes and draped their bodies with floral wreaths.

He commended the bravery of the personnel and assured the bereaved families of the department’s full support.

"The blood of our brave officers will not go in vain. The morale of Punjab Police remains high, and operations in the Katcha area will continue with full force," said the IG.

He reiterated Punjab Police’s unwavering commitment to eliminating criminals and ensuring peace in the region. The bodies of the martyrs were later dispatched to their respective hometowns for burial with full police honors.

The martyrs have been identified as Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Saleem, and Nakheel from Bahawalnagar, and Khalil and Ghazanfar from Rahim Yar Khan.

During the exchange of fire, one dacoit involved in the attack was also killed, confirmed DPO Rahim Yar Khan.

Addressing the media, Dr. Usman Anwar affirmed that Punjab Police will continue its operations until the complete eradication of criminal elements, ensuring the safety of the people of Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab and Pakistan.

He added that the department bears full responsibility for the welfare of the martyrs' families and will fulfill it with utmost dedication.