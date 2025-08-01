Open Menu

IGP Punjab Takes Notice Of Killing Of Five Elite Force Officials

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken serious notice of the tragic killing of five Elite Force officials in a late-night armed attack on a police check-post near the Shekhani area of Rahim Yar Khan.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Police, the incident occurred when armed bandits from the Katcha region launched a surprise attack on the check-post under the cover of darkness, resulting in the martyrdom of five personnel.

IGP Dr Usman directed the regional police officer Bahawalpur to submit a comprehensive report on the incident.

He also instructed the district police officer Rahim Yar Khan to ensure the immediate arrest of those responsible and intensify operations against criminal elements in the Katcha area. “This was a cowardly ambush carried out in the dark of night,” said the IGP.

He paid tribute to the martyred officials for their unwavering commitment and ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, emphasising that their martyrdom would not go in vain. The martyred personnel were identified as Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Saleem and Nakhil from Bahawalnagar, while Khalil and Ghazanfar from Rahim Yar Khan.

