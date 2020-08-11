IGP reviews security plan for Muharram, eight districts declared sensitive

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi has directed the police high ups to adopt fool proof security measures as per Covid-19 SOPs for peaceful observance of Muharram through out the province

These directives were issued to the Regional Police Officers after taking a detailed briefing on security plan for Muharram-ul-Haraam through video link at CPO Peshawar office on Tuesday.

Additional IGP Headquarters, DIG Special Branch, DIG Headquarters and AIG Operations attended the conference.

DIG Special Branch informed the participants about the confronting challenges in connection with peaceful observance of Muharram processions and Majalis.

The Regional Police Officers briefed the police chief about the security plan for Muharram in their respective region.

The police chief pointed out that police will perform its duty as a front line force and no loopholes will be allowed in the security arrangements and directed the participants to take effective and fool proof security measures for sectarian harmony during Muharram.

It was also directed on the occasion that the routes and venues of processions and Majalis must be cleared by a joint team of all concerned.

Participants were directed to brief the entire force deployed at such sensitive points about their duties and motivate them to perform its duty in a professional manner. Police high ups were informed to hold meeting with all stake holders prior to Muharram.

They were also directed to remain in touch with other security and Intelligence Agencies.

The Regional Police Officers were further directed to particularly ,focus their attention on sensitive districts falling in their jurisdiction.

It is worth mentioning that through out the province eight districts i.e Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Kurum, Orakzai, D.I.Khan, Tank and Haripur have been declared most sensitive.

A total of 33987 police officials would be deployed for 583 mourning processions and 6041 Majalis in the province.