ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned hearing till November 4, on a petition seeking disqualification of Asif Ali Zardari as member parliament for concealment of his assets.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that why not the Parliament prepared a mechanism of accountability of its members. There were already a large number of pending cases of poor people before this court, he said.

The court said that it would issue an order pertaining to the subject on next hearing. It instructed the lawyers to satisfy the court that why it should hear such cases.

The petition had been filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Leader Khurrum Sher Zaman challenging the eligibility of former president Asif Ali Zardari as member Parliament.

The petitioner's lawyer Fasial Chaudhry Advocate informed the court that he also wanted to submit power of attorney in case regarding the qualification of Federal Minister for Information Chaudhary Fawad Hussain.

The court observed that why it should hear the case when the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was already probing the matter. The chief justice said that he was not talking about case merit as he has yet to study it, adding that why the court should hear cases against elected representatives.

When the public was electing such leaders, then why the court should interfere into the matter.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till November 4. The petitioner had adopted the stance that Asif Ali Zardari had made property in Manhattan, New York and concealed his assets.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had already issued a call up notice to former president regarding the matter and the accused had obtained pre-arrest bail from IHC.