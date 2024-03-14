Open Menu

IHC Allows 4 PTI Lawyers To Meet PTI Founder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM

IHC allows 4 PTI lawyers to meet PTI founder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the jail authorities of Adiala on Thursday to allow four lawyers from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to meet the PTI founder.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the application against the order of the Punjab government pertaining to the ban on meeting with the detained PTI founder at Adiala jail.

Superintendent of Adiala Jail, Asad Warraich, argued before the court that a number of people were pretending to be defense counsels of the PTI founder and wanted to meet him.

He stated that more than twenty defense counsels attended the proceedings and claimed they wanted to meet the PTI founder, which was the root of the actual problem, the superintendent clarified.

According to the court orders, only six people were allowed to meet the PTI founder apart from lawyers, he argued.

He mentioned that up to 7,000 people were incarcerated in Adiala jail and according to the jail manual, only six people were allowed to meet visitors per day.

Therefore, it was nearly impossible to allow everybody to meet an imprisoned person.

Justice Arbab Tahir directed the superintendent to allow only those six defense counsels who were nominated by the PTI founder.

During the hearing, the Advocate General of Punjab urged the court to restrain the lawyers and members of the national assembly from discussing political matters and to restrict themselves to legal discussions.

Justice Arbab Tahir responded not to dwell on such intricacies and directed to allow four lawyers today to meet with the PTI founder.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government Of Punjab Punjab Jail Lawyers Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in ..

PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in Gaza

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge aft ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline

20 minutes ago
 realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with ..

Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Battin ..

Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display

2 hours ago
 PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

2 hours ago
 The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

2 hours ago
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

2 hours ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

2 hours ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

2 hours ago
 Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..

2 hours ago
 Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan