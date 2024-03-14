IHC Allows 4 PTI Lawyers To Meet PTI Founder
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the jail authorities of Adiala on Thursday to allow four lawyers from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to meet the PTI founder.
Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the application against the order of the Punjab government pertaining to the ban on meeting with the detained PTI founder at Adiala jail.
Superintendent of Adiala Jail, Asad Warraich, argued before the court that a number of people were pretending to be defense counsels of the PTI founder and wanted to meet him.
He stated that more than twenty defense counsels attended the proceedings and claimed they wanted to meet the PTI founder, which was the root of the actual problem, the superintendent clarified.
According to the court orders, only six people were allowed to meet the PTI founder apart from lawyers, he argued.
He mentioned that up to 7,000 people were incarcerated in Adiala jail and according to the jail manual, only six people were allowed to meet visitors per day.
Therefore, it was nearly impossible to allow everybody to meet an imprisoned person.
Justice Arbab Tahir directed the superintendent to allow only those six defense counsels who were nominated by the PTI founder.
During the hearing, the Advocate General of Punjab urged the court to restrain the lawyers and members of the national assembly from discussing political matters and to restrict themselves to legal discussions.
Justice Arbab Tahir responded not to dwell on such intricacies and directed to allow four lawyers today to meet with the PTI founder.
