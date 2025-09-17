Open Menu

IHC Issues Written Order Regarding Barring Justice Jahangiri From Work

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 04:20 PM

IHC issues written order regarding barring Justice Jahangiri from work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a written order regarding barring IHC’s Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri from performing judicial work in fake degree case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Azam Khan have issued a 2-page order to stop Justice Tariq Jahangiri from working.

The written order states that Justice Jahangiri is being stopped from working until the decision of the Supreme Court Judicial Council, there are sensitive questions in this case, a question related to the judge’s competence.

The IHC said that the court was informed that a complaint is also pending in the Supreme Judicial Council. It has ordered Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri to stop working as a judge until the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council.

The written order has sought assistance from the Attorney General and Advocate General Islamabad on October 21, while another petitioner’s application to become a party in the case has also been approved.

