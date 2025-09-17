IHC Issues Written Order Regarding Barring Justice Jahangiri From Work
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a written order regarding barring IHC’s Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri from performing judicial work in fake degree case.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Azam Khan have issued a 2-page order to stop Justice Tariq Jahangiri from working.
The written order states that Justice Jahangiri is being stopped from working until the decision of the Supreme Court Judicial Council, there are sensitive questions in this case, a question related to the judge’s competence.
The IHC said that the court was informed that a complaint is also pending in the Supreme Judicial Council. It has ordered Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri to stop working as a judge until the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council.
The written order has sought assistance from the Attorney General and Advocate General Islamabad on October 21, while another petitioner’s application to become a party in the case has also been approved.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank
Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October
'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah
Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi
EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025
UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference
'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi
14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HESCO CEO Inaugurates One-Window Customer Service Centre2 minutes ago
-
KP Governor arrives in Saudi Arabia for Umrah2 minutes ago
-
Admissions to BS, MS, PhD Fall 2025 programmes at GCWUS2 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court2 minutes ago
-
IHC issues written order regarding barring Justice Jahangiri from work2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Maldives reaffirm commitment to strengthen parliamentary ties2 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad set for mega water supply, sewage treatment projects12 minutes ago
-
Drug pusher held with 1.660-kg charas12 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on unsafe school transport in Gujrat12 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates HPV vaccination drive in Sialkot12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews arrangements for installation of electric charging station12 minutes ago
-
Journalists in Wana face threats over extortion reports22 minutes ago