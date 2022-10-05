IHC orders to open blocked road immediately

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered district administration to immediately open the blocked road in Federal capital.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani of IHC heard the case filed by a citizen seeking the opening of various roads in capital.

Deputy Commissioner ICT Irfan Nawaz appeared before the court in personal capacity.

The petitioner told the court that Aapara Melody road was still blocked by placing hurdles. The deputy commissioner adopted the stance that the road outside the Lal Masjid was blocked as the students of seminary usually arrange protests there.

The court expressed annoyance with the officials of district administration and instructed them to immediately open the blocked Melody Road and outside road of Lal Masjid.