UrduPoint.com

IHC Orders To Open Blocked Road Immediately

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

IHC orders to open blocked road immediately

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered district administration to immediately open the blocked road in Federal capital.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani of IHC heard the case filed by a citizen seeking the opening of various roads in capital.

Deputy Commissioner ICT Irfan Nawaz appeared before the court in personal capacity.

The petitioner told the court that Aapara Melody road was still blocked by placing hurdles. The deputy commissioner adopted the stance that the road outside the Lal Masjid was blocked as the students of seminary usually arrange protests there.

The court expressed annoyance with the officials of district administration and instructed them to immediately open the blocked Melody Road and outside road of Lal Masjid.

Related Topics

Road Islamabad High Court Mosque Court

Recent Stories

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beau ..

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beautiful reception

40 minutes ago
 "I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memo ..

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memon confirms

2 hours ago
 T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperat ..

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

3 hours ago
 Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

5 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.