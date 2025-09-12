IHC Reinstates ED HEC On Post
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended the decision of Sessions Court and reinstated Higher education Commission (HEC)'s Executive Director Zia-ul-Qayyum on his post until the next hearing.
The High Court has issued a stay order against the Sessions Court’s decision.
Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz issued a short judgment, the next hearing of the case will be on October 1.
It should be noted that the decision to remove Executive Director Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum from office was taken in a meeting called by Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed.
