CDA Hospital hosts awareness symposium on Cervical Cancer and HPV Vaccine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Capital Hospital CDA’s Department of Gynaecology, in collaboration with the Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI) and the World Health Organization (WHO), organized an extensive awareness symposium on cervical cancer and the upcoming Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign.

The event marked the beginning of a major national effort, as Pakistan prepares for the first-ever large-scale HPV vaccine drive from September 15 to 27, 2025, aimed at protecting girls between the ages of 9 and 14.

At the gathering, experts and health officials shed light on the rising threat of cervical cancer and the critical importance of preventive measures. Globally, cervical cancer is the third most common cancer among women, with an estimated 660,000 new cases and 350,000 deaths every year. Alarmingly, most of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries where awareness, timely screening, and vaccination remain limited. Pakistan mirrors this trend, recording around 5,000 new cases annually and facing the highest cervical cancer mortality rate in South Asia.

Speakers at the symposium noted that the majority of these deaths could be prevented through early screening and vaccination programs, but a lack of awareness, myths surrounding the vaccine, and weak healthcare infrastructure have made the fight against the disease more challenging.

Dr. Naeem Taj, Executive Director of CDA Hospital, urged families and communities to take preventive health seriously. He referred to WHO’s 90-70-70 strategy, which envisions eliminating cervical cancer by ensuring 90% of girls are vaccinated with the HPV vaccine, 70% of women are screened by the age of 35 and again by 45, and 70% of those with the disease receive proper treatment. “Pakistan cannot afford to lag behind on this,” he emphasized.

Dr. Sheeba Noreen, Head of Gynecology at Capital Hospital, highlighted the need to dispel myths surrounding HPV vaccination. She explained that misinformation often links the vaccine with stigma, preventing families from allowing their daughters to benefit from it. “The HPV vaccine saves lives. It is not just a medical intervention but an investment in the health and future of young girls,” she said.

Adding to this, Dr. Sofia Younas, Director General of FDI, said the campaign was a collective effort involving government institutions, international organizations, and communities.

She underlined that prevention is far more cost-effective than treatment and pointed out that Pakistan’s growing population demands urgent preventive strategies.

“If we fail to act now, the burden of disease will continue to rise, threatening families and straining the health system,” she warned.

From the gynecology team, Dr. Urooj Yasir Khan shared WHO data showing how underreporting remains a significant challenge. She noted that Pakistan currently lacks a national cancer registry, which makes it difficult to understand the full scale of the problem.

“Without accurate data, we cannot make informed policies. Alongside vaccination, we must improve record-keeping and monitoring,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Atiya Naveed, Head of Pediatrics, explained why the campaign targets the 9 to 14 age group. “The immune system responds most effectively at this stage of development, making the vaccine highly protective in these early years. Administering it later may reduce its effectiveness,” she explained, adding that schools and parents have a key role to play in ensuring maximum coverage.

Dr Hadia Aziz and Dr. Fareeha Waqar while talking to APP ,strongly urged society particularly parents to ensure their daughters receive the HPV vaccine during the ongoing national campaign. They emphasized that the vaccine is being provided free and called it a rare opportunity to protect young girls from a preventable yet life-threatening disease.

The symposium concluded with an awareness walk, joined by doctors, students, healthcare workers, and community representatives. Participants carried placards stressing the importance of vaccination, early detection, and collective responsibility. Organizers reiterated their commitment to spreading awareness beyond hospital walls and into communities, schools, and homes.

Health experts agreed that the HPV campaign represents a landmark step in Pakistan’s public health journey. If implemented effectively, it could not only save thousands of lives but also set the foundation for a stronger, prevention-focused healthcare system.

The event ended with a clear message: through awareness, access, and collective action, Pakistan can move closer to eliminating cervical cancer and ensuring a healthier future for generations to com