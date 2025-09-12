PNCA to showcase six-decade retrospective of Raja Changez Sultan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is set to open "In Trinity Together", a major retrospective exhibition celebrating the six-decade artistic journey of distinguished painter and poet Dr. Raja Changez Sultan. Curated by Noor Fatima, the exhibition will open on September 17 (Wednesday) at PNCA Gallery 1 and the Grand Hall in Islamabad.

The show will be inaugurated by Ms. Natalie A. Baker, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, who will attend as guest of honor.

The exhibition Manager, Sarah Rajper is overseeing the event.

Spanning a remarkable body of work, "In Trinity Together" presents Sultan’s acclaimed series including The Himalayan Odyssey, The Divided Self, A Thousand Faces of Eve, The Wood Nymphs, Birds of Paradise, The Three Graces, and the deeply personal Crucifixion of Eve, a part of which is being exhibited publicly for the first time.

The retrospective has been described as “an evolving journey of one of Pakistan’s most reclusive yet significant modern artists,” reflecting his exploration of myth, memory, identity, and the grandeur of nature.

To engage audiences more closely with the artist’s multidisciplinary practice, PNCA will host a special day of programming on September 25 (Thursday).

The program will begin with an Artist Talk followed by a poetry Reading by Raja Changez Sultan and will conclude with a Live Painting Demonstration.

The exhibition will remain open to the public until October 01, except Saturdays.

The visitors can register for the Artist Talk via PNCA’s official link.