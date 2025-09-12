Open Menu

PNCA To Showcase Six-decade Retrospective Of Raja Changez Sultan

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 02:20 PM

PNCA to showcase six-decade retrospective of Raja Changez Sultan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is set to open "In Trinity Together", a major retrospective exhibition celebrating the six-decade artistic journey of distinguished painter and poet Dr. Raja Changez Sultan. Curated by Noor Fatima, the exhibition will open on September 17 (Wednesday) at PNCA Gallery 1 and the Grand Hall in Islamabad.

The show will be inaugurated by Ms. Natalie A. Baker, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, who will attend as guest of honor.

The exhibition Manager, Sarah Rajper is overseeing the event.

Spanning a remarkable body of work, "In Trinity Together" presents Sultan’s acclaimed series including The Himalayan Odyssey, The Divided Self, A Thousand Faces of Eve, The Wood Nymphs, Birds of Paradise, The Three Graces, and the deeply personal Crucifixion of Eve, a part of which is being exhibited publicly for the first time.

The retrospective has been described as “an evolving journey of one of Pakistan’s most reclusive yet significant modern artists,” reflecting his exploration of myth, memory, identity, and the grandeur of nature.

To engage audiences more closely with the artist’s multidisciplinary practice, PNCA will host a special day of programming on September 25 (Thursday).

The program will begin with an Artist Talk followed by a poetry Reading by Raja Changez Sultan and will conclude with a Live Painting Demonstration.

The exhibition will remain open to the public until October 01, except Saturdays.

The visitors can register for the Artist Talk via PNCA’s official link.

Recent Stories

Sachin Tendulkar denies rumors of becoming BCCI pr ..

Sachin Tendulkar denies rumors of becoming BCCI president

13 minutes ago
 Albania appoints AI-generated minister to combat c ..

Albania appoints AI-generated minister to combat corruption

21 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's del Toro completes Italian ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's del Toro completes Italian treble with Coppa Sabatini wi ..

23 minutes ago
 PM directs officials to contact IMF for relief in ..

PM directs officials to contact IMF for relief in electricity bills in flood-aff ..

30 minutes ago
 Australian research highlights lifestyle role in r ..

Australian research highlights lifestyle role in reducing dementia, Alzheimer’ ..

3 hours ago
 UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discu ..

UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral relations, region ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland

12 hours ago
 UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity f ..

UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity for Qatar

12 hours ago
 GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns I ..

GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar

12 hours ago
 First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brusse ..

First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 22

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan