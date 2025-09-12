Tank Police Arrest Two Proclaimed Offenders
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Tank police have launched a crackdown against criminals to ensure peace and security in the area.
According to police spokesperson, as part of the crackdown a major search and strike operation was conducted in various areas on the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Shabbir Hussain Shah, resulting in the arrest of two proclaimed offenders wanted in cases of attempted murder and kidnapping.
The operation was led by DSP Rural Circle Haji Kifayat Ullah Khan along with SHO Police Station Gul Imam, Rafiullah Khan, and conducted in the areas of Gul Imam, Darraki, and Pai.
During the operation, the police strictly monitored suspected criminals, conducted detailed profiling of suspicious individuals, and thoroughly checked motorcycles and vehicles.
He said that checkpoints were also established at all entry and exit routes of the targeted areas.
During the operation, Zohaib, who was a proclaimed offender wanted in an attempted murder case, was apprehended.
In a separate raid, Iftikhar was arrested for his involvement in a kidnapping case.
DPO Tank Shabbir Hussain Shah says that such search and strike operations will continue to make district Tank completely free from crime.
